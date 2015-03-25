Hull V Reading at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Four Tigers return to contentionThe Hull quartet of Allan McGregor, Michael Dawson, Jackson Irvine and Nouha Dicko all return to contention for the home game against Reading.All four sat out last week's FA Cup win at Blackburn and boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether to recall them or retain David Marshall, Max Clark, Evandro and Adama Diomande.Seb Larsson is also pushing for a recall, while Adkins has no major new injury or suspension worries for the game against his former club.Kamil Grosicki (ankle), Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring), Stephen Kingsley (groin), Will Keane (knee) and Ryan Mason (fractured skull) all remain sidelined.Reading should have Liam Moore available again after the defender missed the FA Cup third-round tie at Stevenage because of a knee problem.After making some seven changes for the goalless draw against Boro, Royals boss Jaap Stam should recall the likes of defender Chris Gunter and goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who is set to face one of his former clubs.Forward Joseph Mendes is closing in on a return to training following his knee problem, but winger Callum Harriott (hamstring) remains sidelined.Midfielder Stephen Quinn (knee) also continues his rehabilitation, while defender Jordan Obita is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.