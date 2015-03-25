 
  1. Football
  2. Hull City

Hull V Preston North End at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 02:57
Slutsky set to stick with same Hull squad against Preston

Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Preston.

Slutsky will check on winger Kamil Grosicki, who missed Saturday's draw at Reading due to a knock, but has no new injury or suspension worries.

Midfielder Markus Henriksen and striker Nouha Dicko will be pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench at the weekend, while Jackson Irvine, who made his first league start for the Tigers, is hoping to retain his place.

Kevin Stewart (ankle), Evandro (hamstring), Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Ryan Mason (fractured skull), Moses Odubajo and Will Keane (both knee) all remain sidelined.

Preston are again expected to be without midfielders Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson.

Gallagher and Pearson will miss out again after illness and a dead leg respectively ruled them out of Saturday's home goalless draw against Millwall.

Pearson is set to return to contention for North End's clash against Sunderland on Saturday.

Alan Browne dropped to the bench against Millwall but was introduced on the hour mark, replacing Josh Harrop, and Alex Neil may be tempted to recall the midfielder.

Source: PAR

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.