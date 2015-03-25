Hull V Preston North End at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Slutsky set to stick with same Hull squad against PrestonHull head coach Leonid Slutsky could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Preston.Slutsky will check on winger Kamil Grosicki, who missed Saturday's draw at Reading due to a knock, but has no new injury or suspension worries.Midfielder Markus Henriksen and striker Nouha Dicko will be pushing for recalls after dropping to the bench at the weekend, while Jackson Irvine, who made his first league start for the Tigers, is hoping to retain his place.Kevin Stewart (ankle), Evandro (hamstring), Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Ryan Mason (fractured skull), Moses Odubajo and Will Keane (both knee) all remain sidelined.Preston are again expected to be without midfielders Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson.Gallagher and Pearson will miss out again after illness and a dead leg respectively ruled them out of Saturday's home goalless draw against Millwall.Pearson is set to return to contention for North End's clash against Sunderland on Saturday.Alan Browne dropped to the bench against Millwall but was introduced on the hour mark, replacing Josh Harrop, and Alex Neil may be tempted to recall the midfielder.

Source: PAR

