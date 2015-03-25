Hull V Nottm Forest at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

David Meyler back after ban for HullHull midfielder David Meyler returns to contention for the home game against Nottingham Forest after suspension.Meyler missed last week's first away win of the season at Barnsley due to a one-game ban, while head coach Leonid Slutsky has no new injury worries.Striker Fraizer Campbell, who scored the Tigers' winner last week, and midfielder Jackson Irvine are both hoping to start after impressing off the bench at Oakwell.Evandro (quad muscle), Stephen Kingsley (groin), Will Keane (knee) and Abel Hernandez (Achilles) remain sidelined.Forest will check on Armand Traore after he limped off midway through the first half of the win against Burton.Fellow centre-half Matt Mills has been struggling with a minor injury and illness in recent weeks and missed the 2-0 victory over the Brewers but he could replace Traore in the team should the former Arsenal player not make it.Another option for Reds boss Mark Warburton would be to recall Joe Worrall, who came on for Traore last weekend, and move Danny Fox to full-back.Winger Mustapha Carayol did his chances of a return to the squad no harm with an impressive display for the Under-23 side in midweek - a game Matty Cash played in as he makes his return from injury.

Source: PAR

