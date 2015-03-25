Hull V Middlesbrough at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Jon Toral set to miss out for HullHull are expected to be without attacking midfielder Jon Toral for their home game against Middlesbrough.Toral was forced out of Saturday's home defeat to Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury shortly after stepping off the bench.Head coach Leonid Slutsky must decide whether to start with Fraizer Campbell for the second time in four days as the striker has only recently returned from a knee injury.Slutsky could make changes after his side's sixth league defeat of the season. Stephen Kingsley (groin) is still out, while Evandro (quad muscle), Will Keane (knee) and Abel Hernandez (Achilles) are long-term absentees.Boro boss Garry Monk has no fresh injury problems as he looks to build on a first Sky Bet Championship win in six attempts at Reading on Saturday.Monk restored nine of the men he had rested for the midweek Carabao Cup tie at Bournemouth for the trip to the Madejski Stadium with Marcus Tavernier replacing Ashley Fletcher in the side which had lined up at Cardiff in the previous league fixture.He is unlikely to make many changes at the KCOM Stadium with a near full complement from which to select.Striker Rudy Gestede continues to close in on a return from a thigh injury which has sidelined him since the end of August, although Tuesday night's game is expected to come too soon for him.

Source: PAR

