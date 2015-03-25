Hull V Ipswich at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Evandro set for first Hull appearance of the seasonHull midfielder Evandro could make his first appearance of the season in the home game against Ipswich.The Brazilian has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season, but featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bradford during the international break and may be involved.Michael Hector is available again after his one-game ban and fellow defender Ondrej Mazuch is back in contention after a hamstring injury.Striker Frazier Campbell sits out a one-match ban after reaching five yellow cards, while Jon Toral (hamstring), Stephen Kingsley (groin), Will Keane (knee) and Abel Hernandez (Achilles) and Ryan Mason (fractured skull) are all still out.Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws is expected to be in contention to make his first appearance of the season following an Achilles problem.Cole Skuse has returned to training following a shin injury, so should also be involved, but fellow midfielder Tom Adeyemi remains sidelined by his hamstring problem.Defender Tommy Smith is not set to arrive back from international duty with New Zealand until Friday morning, so is not expected to feature, but forward David McGoldrick, whose groin problem ruled him out of contention for the Republic of Ireland, should make the trip to Hull.Midfielder Teddy Bishop continues his rehabilitation from a groin/hernia problem along with Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell following their respective knee surgery.

Source: PAR

