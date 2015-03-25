 
  1. Football
  2. Hull City

Hull V Fulham at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

28 December 2017 01:58
Jarrod Bowen in contention to start for Hull against Fulham

Hull's leading scorer Jarrod Bowen is pushing to start against Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Tigers forward has been restricted to a substitute's role in the last two matches following a knee problem but is nearing full fitness.

Jon Toral could be given a rest after picking up a knock against Derby on Boxing Day while boss Nigel Adkins will assess the ankle injury suffered by Kamil Grosicki.

Fraizer Campbell and Evandro are on the road to recovery but the game against the Cottagers could come too soon.

Fulham will check on forward Aboubakar Kamara.

The Frenchman missed the 4-2 win at Cardiff on Boxing Day through illness, but could be available again.

Denis Odoi filled in at left-back as manager Slavisa Jokanovic opted for a front three, with Floyd Ayite and winger Ryan Sessegnon both among the scorers against the high-flying Bluebirds.

Portugal forward Rui Fonte and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon are other options should Jokanovic want to freshen up his team as Fulham look for a third straight Championship victory.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.