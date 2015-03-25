Hull V Fulham at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Jarrod Bowen in contention to start for Hull against FulhamHull's leading scorer Jarrod Bowen is pushing to start against Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.The Tigers forward has been restricted to a substitute's role in the last two matches following a knee problem but is nearing full fitness.Jon Toral could be given a rest after picking up a knock against Derby on Boxing Day while boss Nigel Adkins will assess the ankle injury suffered by Kamil Grosicki.Fraizer Campbell and Evandro are on the road to recovery but the game against the Cottagers could come too soon.Fulham will check on forward Aboubakar Kamara.The Frenchman missed the 4-2 win at Cardiff on Boxing Day through illness, but could be available again.Denis Odoi filled in at left-back as manager Slavisa Jokanovic opted for a front three, with Floyd Ayite and winger Ryan Sessegnon both among the scorers against the high-flying Bluebirds.Portugal forward Rui Fonte and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon are other options should Jokanovic want to freshen up his team as Fulham look for a third straight Championship victory.

Source: PAR

