Hull V Bristol City at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Hull midfielder Seb Larsson back in contentionHull midfielder Seb Larsson is back in contention for the home game against Bristol City after suspension.Larsson missed the midweek goalless draw at Millwall due to a one-game ban and otherwise boss Leonid Slutsky is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.Slutsky, who has no new injury or suspension problems, must decide whether to retain Fraizer Campbell and Nouha Dicko up front, with Adama Diomande pushing for a recall.Stephen Kingsley (groin) and Jon Toral (hamstring) are still out, while Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Will Keane (knee), Moses Odubajo (knee) and Ryan Mason (skull) remain long-term absentees.Bristol City could be without ever-present defender Joe Bryan.Bryan was a doubt for Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Preston and was then forced off in the second half with a hip problem.Striker Milan Djuric is on painkillers to ease pain on a groin injury and Matty Taylor or Cauley Woodrow could replace the Bosnian.Boss Lee Johnson will delay selection until he has assessed several niggles in his squad, an issue he hopes will be helped by the Robins flying to Humberside rather than taking a six-hour coach trip.

Source: PAR

