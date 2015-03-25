Hull V Brentford at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Jarrod Brown to miss Nigel Adkins' first match as Hull bossHull's new manager Nigel Adkins will be without striker Jarrod Bowen for his first game in charge against Brentford.Bowen sustained knee and ankle injuries in last week's draw at Sheffield Wednesday and will miss out for the first time in the Sky Bet Championship this season.Defender Michael Hector remains doubtful due to a hamstring injury that kept him out last week, while midfielders Markus Henriksen and Kevin Stewart will be assessed after sustaining knocks at Hillsborough.Long-term absentees Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Will Keane (knee), Moses Odubajo (knee) and Ryan Mason (skull) are all out.Florian Jozefzoon returns to the Brentford squad after recovering from a hamstring strain.The winger was forced off against QPR a fortnight ago and missed last weekend's 3-1 win over Fulham.Neal Maupay is also available after a one-match ban but fellow forward Lasse Vibe is out with a hamstring problem.Midfielder Alan Judge is targeting a return over Christmas having resumed training 18 months after suffering a broken leg.

