Hull V Bolton at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

24 August 2017 07:28
Hull boss Leonid Slutsky set to shake up squad again for Bolton visit

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky will turn to his big guns once again as he looks to bounce back from a third successive defeat when Sky Bet Championship rivals Bolton head for Humberside on Friday night.

Slutsky fielded the youngest team in the club's history for Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Doncaster, making 11 changes in the process.

He is likely to restore most of the men who started last Saturday's 2-1 league defeat at QPR, although full-back Stephen Kingsley could be included for the the first time since completing his move from Swansea on Wednesday with midfielder Sam Clucas heading in the opposite direction.

However, Kevin Stewart and Fraizer Campbell picked up injuries at QPR and will miss out, joining Marcus Henriksen, Evandro, David Marshall, Abel Hernandez, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo on a lengthy casualty list.

David Wheater will be assessed once more ahead of Bolton's trip to The KCOM Stadium.

The veteran defender has not played since Wanderers' first game of the season as a back issue resurfaced, but his return is imminent and could occur this Friday.

Boss Phil Parkinson made seven changes for the Carabao Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and must decide who to retain, with Derik Osede and Everton loanee Antonee Robinson at the head of the queue.

Bolton are still missing Josh Vela (ankle) and Sammy Ameobi (knee).

Source: PAR

