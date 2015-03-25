Hull V Birmingham at The KCOM Stadium : Match Preview

Hull defender Stephen Kingsley has been ruled out of the home game against Birmingham.
The summer signing from Swansea was forced off in the midweek home defeat to Preston due to an adductor injury and is likely to be replaced by Max Clark at left-back.
Head coach Leonid Slutsky has no new injury worries, but Kevin Stewart (ankle), Evandro (hamstring), Abel Hernandez (Achilles), Ryan Mason (fractured skull), Brian Lenihan, Moses Odubajo and Will Keane (all knee) remain sidelined.
Slutsky confirmed Evandro, Kevin Stewart and Brian Lenihan are expected to return to training after the international break.
Birmingham remain without a host of important players for Lee Carsley's final game as caretaker manager.
Record signing Jota, forward Che Adams and midfielder Jason Lowe (all hamstring) continue to be sidelined.
Blues, who appointed Steve Cotterill as Harry Redknapp's permanent successor on Friday, are also missing goalkeeper David Stockdale (arm) and right-back Carl Jenkinson (shoulder).
Isaac Vassell, who came off the bench to score the midweek winner against Sheffield Wednesday, is among a number of players pushing for a start, including fellow forward Sam Gallagher, defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Stephen Gleeson and David Cotterill.
Source: PAR