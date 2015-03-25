 
  1. Football
  2. Hull City

Hull reject second bid from Burnley for midfielder Sam Clucas

15 August 2017 02:23

Hull have rejected an improved £10million offer from Premier League side Burnley for midfielder Sam Clucas.

The Tigers, determined to keep hold of Clucas after the departure of seven key players already this summer, were reported to have turned down an initial bid for the 26-year-old last week.

A Hull spokesman confirmed to Press Association Sport that Burnley's latest approach had been rebuffed.

Clucas, a shining light for the Tigers last season as he played in all but one of their Premier League matches, had previously been linked with West Brom, who now appear set to sign Gareth Barry from Everton.

Tigers head coach Leonid Slutsky, appointed in June, is desperate to strengthen in his bid to guide the club straight back to the top flight.

The squad the Russian inherited has been depleted by the summer departures of defenders Curtis Davies, Harry Maguire, Josh Tymon and Andy Robertson, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, plus midfielders Tom Huddlestone and Ahmed Elmohamady.

Should Clucas follow his former team-mates out of the KCOM Stadium, the departure of another prized asset would be a major blow to Slutsky's plans.

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.