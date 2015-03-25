Hull closing in on former Russia boss Leonid Slutsky - reports

Hull appear to be closing in on the appointment of Leonid Slutsky as their new manager as speculation intensifies over Marco Silva's replacement

It is widely reported that the 46-year-old Russian, who has been living in London since January, has held talks with the Tigers.

Slutsky, who managed his country at Euro 2016, quit CSKA Moscow - where he won three titles - in December to focus on getting a job in England.

Silva resigned as Hull boss in May following their relegation to the Championship and has since taken over at Watford.

Source: PA

