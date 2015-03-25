Hugo Llorisâ€™ heroics help Tottenham secure draw at Real Madrid

Harry Kane was the headline act but Hugo Lloris stole the show as the Frenchman’s stunning save helped earn Tottenham a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Spurs took a surprise lead at the Santiago Bernabeu through Raphael Varane’s own goal, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to level from the penalty spot after Serge Aurier had fouled Toni Kroos.

From there, however, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had Lloris to thank as the goalkeeper denied Karim Benzema from four yards with his legs, when the striker looked certain to score.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

