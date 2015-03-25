 
  1. Football
  2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Hughton backs Brighton pair Dunk and March to play their way into England squad

02 November 2017 05:25

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has challenged Lewis Dunk and Solly March to prove they deserve a place in the England squad after they were overlooked by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

Dunk, 25, and March, 23, have earned plaudits following Brighton's impressive start to the Premier League season.

But despite Southgate naming a trio of uncapped players for England's international friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month, Dunk and March failed to be among them.

Hughton however, has called on the duo to maintain their impressive form in a bid to show Southgate that they warrant a call-up.

"For anybody who aspires to be involved at international level, it's about how they do at club level first," Hughton said.

"The challenge for them is to perform at a level that enables their club to do well enough in the division and recognition comes from there.

"Gareth Southgate has got a very difficult job to do. I've seen those that are included in the squad and they're young players that have come through the system and done very well.

"We have players that have certainly developed really well in my time here and that's the challenge to all of them."

Brighton, 12th in the Premier League, head to troubled Swansea on Saturday with just one defeat from their last five fixtures.

Lining up for the Swans will be on-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who Hughton courted last summer.

Abraham, who has scored five times in 13 outings for Swansea, was named in Southgate's latest England squad, but Hughton insists he is not disappointed to have missed out on the forward's signature.

"We did have an interest in him but these things happen," Hughton added. "It's not frustrating. We were not the only club that had an interest in him.

"What you do want to see is young players doing well, although we don't particularly want to see him doing well on Saturday.

"He's had an opportunity, played games, and obviously shown enough to get a first call-up. Credit to him."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as