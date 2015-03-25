Huddersfield V West Ham at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Alex Pritchard set for Huddersfield debut against West HamHuddersfield's new signing Alex Pritchard could make his debut for the club in the home game against West Ham.Midfielder Pritchard completed his permanent move to the John Smith's Stadium from Norwich on Friday morning and is expected to go straight into David Wagner's squad.Recent loan signing Terence Kongolo hopes to make his Premier League bow in central defence, but forward Collin Quaner, plus defenders Chris Lowe and Martin Cranie, will miss out through injury.Michail Antonio is still missing from the West Ham squad for the trip to West Yorkshire.The winger's groin problem is taking longer than expected to clear up, while defender Winston Reid and striker Andy Carroll are doubts.But James Collins, Aaron Cresswell, Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini have shaken off knocks to return to the squad.

