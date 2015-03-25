Huddersfield V West Brom at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra is available for the home game against West Brom after recovering from a groin strain.
Van La Parra was withdrawn from last week's defeat at Liverpool as a precaution but has made a full recovery and will be included in head coach David Wagner's plans.
Michael Hefele (Achilles), Kasey Palmer (hamstring), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) all remain sidelined.
West Brom midfielder Oliver Burke is fit after a hamstring injury.
The B#15million summer buy has made just two appearances this season due to the persistent problem following his move from RB Leipzig but is available for Tony Pulis, despite being left out of Scotland Under-21s' squad.
James Morrison has seen a specialist in Holland as he continues to battle an Achilles issue and is not expected to return until after the international break, while Craig Dawson is out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.
Source: PAR