Huddersfield V Stoke at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl expected to be fit after Charlie Austin clashJonas Lossl is expected to be fit for Huddersfield's Boxing Day clash with Stoke in the Premier League.The Denmark goalkeeper suffered a suspected broken nose in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary's, when he was kicked in the face by Saints striker Charlie Austin.Terriers boss David Wagner could rotate selection in a bid to keep his charges fresh for the festive fixture glut, but Laurent Depoitre will be gunning for another start having fired three goals in as many games.Stoke are likely to have an unchanged squad.Erik Pieters remains a major doubt with the injury that forced him off against West Ham and subsequently saw the full-back miss the home win over West Brom on Saturday.Glen Johnson (knee) has been training and could be back involved but Bruno Martins Indi is still recovering from his groin injury while Jese Rodriguez is working on getting back up to speed having returned after spending time in Gran Canaria with his ill son.

Source: PAR

