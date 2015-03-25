 
  1. Football
  2. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield V Stoke at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

24 December 2017 02:22
Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl expected to be fit after Charlie Austin clash

Jonas Lossl is expected to be fit for Huddersfield's Boxing Day clash with Stoke in the Premier League.

The Denmark goalkeeper suffered a suspected broken nose in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary's, when he was kicked in the face by Saints striker Charlie Austin.

Terriers boss David Wagner could rotate selection in a bid to keep his charges fresh for the festive fixture glut, but Laurent Depoitre will be gunning for another start having fired three goals in as many games.

Stoke are likely to have an unchanged squad.

Erik Pieters remains a major doubt with the injury that forced him off against West Ham and subsequently saw the full-back miss the home win over West Brom on Saturday.

Glen Johnson (knee) has been training and could be back involved but Bruno Martins Indi is still recovering from his groin injury while Jese Rodriguez is working on getting back up to speed having returned after spending time in Gran Canaria with his ill son.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.