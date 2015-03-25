Huddersfield V Rotherham at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

David Wagner is contemplating changes to Huddersfield's team for the Carabao Cup clash with Rotherham at the John Smith's Stadium.
Summer signings Scott Malone, Danny Williams and Laurent Depoitre could all be handed their first starts.
But Aaron Mooy, Steve Mounie and Tommy Smith will be among those expected to drop out.
However, Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells (both ankle), Martin Cranie (hip) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are all injured.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne will make changes to his side.
With the game being played on Wednesday, Warne will protect his first choice XI ahead of Saturday's league clash with Charlton.
That means the likes of Shaun Cummings, Richard Wood, Will Vaulks, Jon Taylor and Anthony Forde could get a run out.
Only Jerry Yates is missing with a bruised foot but he could be back for the weekend.
Source: PAR