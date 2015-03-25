Huddersfield V Reading at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Elias Kachunga set to feature in play-off final for HuddersfieldElias Kachunga is expected to be fit to line up for Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Reading.Town's top goalscorer was forced off in the second half of the semi-final second leg at Sheffield Wednesday but Terriers boss David Wagner said he will play if he comes through Sunday's training session without any issues.On-loan Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer is back in training but is unlikely to be risked in the final after almost four months out with a hamstring problem.Wagner has no other selection issues as the Terriers bid to return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.Jordan Obita could return to the Reading squad but Paul McShane misses out.Full-back Obita, who scored Reading's goal in their semi-final first-leg draw at Fulham, missed the second leg after suffering a twisted ankle.Skipper McShane is still suspended following his red card at Craven Cottage, so Tiago Ilori keeps his place at the back.Winger Callum Harriott and forward Deniss Rakels remain sidelined by injury for the Royals.

Source: PAR

