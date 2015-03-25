 
Huddersfield V Man Utd at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 06:04
Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie returns for Manchester United game

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will return to the squad for the home game against Manchester United.

The Benin international, who has missed the last four league games, has trained all week and could go straight into David Wagner's starting line-up.

Midfielder Philip Billing is waiting to learn whether he requires surgery on the ankle he twisted in last week's defeat at Swansea and could be out for 12 weeks. Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Michael Hefele are still out.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be fit for this weekend's trip after an injury scare.

The 19-year-old limped off in the Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday with a knee issue, but Jose Mourinho has confirmed the forward will be available on Saturday.

United midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba all remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. Eric Bailly is also sidelined, while Phil Jones is pushing for a return.

