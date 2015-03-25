Huddersfield V Man Utd at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie returns for Manchester United gameHuddersfield striker Steve Mounie will return to the squad for the home game against Manchester United.The Benin international, who has missed the last four league games, has trained all week and could go straight into David Wagner's starting line-up.Midfielder Philip Billing is waiting to learn whether he requires surgery on the ankle he twisted in last week's defeat at Swansea and could be out for 12 weeks. Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Michael Hefele are still out.Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be fit for this weekend's trip after an injury scare.The 19-year-old limped off in the Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday with a knee issue, but Jose Mourinho has confirmed the forward will be available on Saturday.United midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba all remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. Eric Bailly is also sidelined, while Phil Jones is pushing for a return.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker