Huddersfield V Man City at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Christopher Schindler returns from suspension as Huddersfield host runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
The centre-back was absent at Bournemouth last weekend through a one-match ban, while Jonathan Hogg is back having missed that match due to the birth of his son.
Kasey Palmer (hamstring) is back in full training, but Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) remain out.
Manchester City are set to welcome back captain Vincent Kompany and winger Leroy Sane.
The pair were both rested for the midweek Champions League clash against Feyenoord while left-back Fabian Delph, playmaker David Silva and midfielder Fernandinho could also return after being unused substitutes.
Defenders John Stones (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) are the only players out through injury.
