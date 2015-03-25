 
Huddersfield V Chelsea at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

11 December 2017 04:07
Rajiv van La Parra in contention as Huddersfield take on Chelsea

Rajiv van La Parra will return to contention for Huddersfield's home game against Chelsea.

Van La Parra has served a three-game ban following his straight red card in the recent home defeat to Manchester City and head coach David Wagner must decide whether the winger will start.

Wagner has no new injury or suspension worries after Saturday's home win against Brighton, while defender Michael Hefele returned to full training on Sunday following an Achilles injury. Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer is ineligible.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is poised to rotate his options as he seeks an immediate response to a defeat when they take on Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater (illness) and defender David Luiz (knee) missed last Saturday's loss at West Ham and could come into contention, with both being monitored.

Striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could be among those rested after both were substituted inside an hour at the London Stadium.

