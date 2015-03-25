Huddersfield V Burnley at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Chris Lowe battling foot problem ahead of Huddersfield's clash with BurnleyHuddersfield defender Chris Lowe hopes to recover from an ongoing foot problem in time for the home game against Burnley.Left-back Lowe sustained the injury in the recent win at Watford, but was forced off late on in the home draw against Stoke on Boxing Day.Head coach David Wagner has no new injury or suspension concerns, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle), Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (both knee) remain unavailable.Burnley expect to be without several first-team regulars again when they round out 2017 with a trip to Yorkshire.James Tarkowski completes a three-match suspension, left-back Stephen Ward (knee) is out and striker Chris Wood (leg) is not likely to be fit.There is better news on Dean Marney and Jon Walters, who have both returned to the bench over the festive period, but Robbie Brady (knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are long-term absentees.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker