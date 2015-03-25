Huddersfield V Burnley at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Huddersfield defender Chris Lowe hopes to recover from an ongoing foot problem in time for the home game against Burnley.
Left-back Lowe sustained the injury in the recent win at Watford, but was forced off late on in the home draw against Stoke on Boxing Day.
Head coach David Wagner has no new injury or suspension concerns, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle), Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (both knee) remain unavailable.
Burnley expect to be without several first-team regulars again when they round out 2017 with a trip to Yorkshire.
James Tarkowski completes a three-match suspension, left-back Stephen Ward (knee) is out and striker Chris Wood (leg) is not likely to be fit.
There is better news on Dean Marney and Jon Walters, who have both returned to the bench over the festive period, but Robbie Brady (knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are long-term absentees.
Source: PAR