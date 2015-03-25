Huddersfield V Brighton at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Huddersfield likely to name unchanged squad for Brighton clashHuddersfield head coach David Wagner is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Brighton.Centre-half Martin Cranie is hoping to recover from an ankle knock and Wagner has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's defeat at Everton.Winger Rajiv van La Parra serves the final game of his three-match ban, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.Brighton can report no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip.On-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown, who last season helped the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League, will be hoping to retain his place having been drafted into the Seagulls' starting XI for last weekend's 5-1 home defeat to Liverpool.Midfielder Steve Sidwell remains sidelined by a back problem, but is stepping up his rehabilitation.

