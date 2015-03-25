Huddersfield V Brighton at John Smith's Stadium : Match Preview

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Brighton.
Centre-half Martin Cranie is hoping to recover from an ankle knock and Wagner has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's defeat at Everton.
Winger Rajiv van La Parra serves the final game of his three-match ban, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.
Brighton can report no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip.
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown, who last season helped the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League, will be hoping to retain his place having been drafted into the Seagulls' starting XI for last weekend's 5-1 home defeat to Liverpool.
Midfielder Steve Sidwell remains sidelined by a back problem, but is stepping up his rehabilitation.
Source: PAR