Huddersfield Town defender signs three-year deal





The 27-year-old German defender made 48 appearances last season, helping the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League.





"Christopher was one of our standout players last year," said Huddersfield coach David Wagner.









Christopher Schindler has signed a new three-year deal with Huddersfield Town, with the option of an extra year.

Source: DSG

