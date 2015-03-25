 
Huddersfield sign Ingolstadt right-back Florent Hadergjonaj on loan

24 August 2017 12:53

Huddersfield have strengthened their squad with the signing of right-back Florent Hadergjonaj from Ingolstadt.

The 23-year-old Switzerland international signs on a season-long loan from the Bundesliga 2 side, although the Premier League newcomers have the option to buy him at the end of the season.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner told his club's official website: "It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right-back position and in Florent we have exactly the right player."

Source: PA

