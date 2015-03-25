 
  1. Football
  2. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield pair pen new deals

13 July 2017 03:09

Huddersfield have rewarded Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga with new deals after the pair helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

Both German left-back Lowe, 28, and striker Kachunga, 25, first moved to the Terriers last summer and each played over 40 Championship games as David Wagner's team won a place in this season's Premier League via the play-offs.

Kachunga originally arrived at the John Smith's Stadium on loan from Ingolstadt, but that was made into a permanent arrangement in March and last season's top scorer will now remain at Huddersfield until 2020.

Lowe's new contract will also expire then and Wagner is expecting more of last season's squad to pen new terms in the coming weeks.

"It's very important that Chris and Elias have committed their futures to Huddersfield Town by signing new contracts," he told htafc.com.

"Both Chris and 'Kache' were big players for the team as we gained promotion to the Premier League last season. I knew they were both high-quality footballers when they arrived, but they deserve so much credit for the way they adapted to English football so quickly. That is testament to their characters and personalities as much as their footballing ability.

"They will continue to be big, big players for us in the Premier League season and these new contracts are also a reward for what they have achieved with us so far.

"I expect that more of the players who have made this journey into the Premier League will also commit their futures to the club in the coming weeks."

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.