 
  1. Football
  2. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield name David Moss as new head of football operations

01 June 2017 09:54

Newly-promoted Huddersfield have appointed David Moss as head of football operations.

The Terriers, who won promotion to the Premier League on Monday, have chosen the 48-year-old to replace Stuart Webber in the role following the latter's defection to Norwich in April.

Moss begins work at the John Smith's Stadium immediately, the club announced in a statement on their website, and leaves his position as Celtic's head of development scouting, one he has held since 2010.

He joins the club at an exciting time following their fairytale promotion, which was achieved with a play-off final win over Reading on Monday.

Moss, who also has a UEFA A coaching licence, will work with chairman Dean Hoyle, manager David Wagner and chief executive Julian Winter as the Terriers prepare for the battle of staying in the Premier League next season, their first campaign in the top flight since 1972.

Source: PA

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his