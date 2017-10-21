Huddersfield hold on to secure famous win over Manchester United

Huddersfield handed Manchester United a bloody nose at the John Smith’s Stadium, with goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre consigning Jose Mourinho’s side to a first defeat of the Premier League season.

A first-half injury to Phil Jones proved critical with his replacement, Victor Lindelof, a skittish presence at the heart of defence and directly responsible for allowing Depoitre through for the Terriers’ second.

Substitute Marcus Rashford nodded home Romelu Lukaku’s fine cross in the 78th minute but the hosts clung on for a memorable 2-1 win, their first in the fixture since 1952.

Tweet of the match

Awful first halfstupid mistakes and lack of creativity in the offensive play. We need to turn this around in the second half #HUDMUN #mufc — Ronny Johnsen (@JRonnyJohnsen) October 21, 2017

Star man – Aaron Mooy

(Nigel French/PA)

He never played a competitive match for Manchester City during his brief time on their books but the Australian will have delighted his old club’s fans with an elegant, effective display. An emphatic finish for the opening goal, having instigated the attack, full of energy on the press and responsible for a couple of wicked dead-ball deliveries. Genuine Premier League quality usually comes with a higher price tag than the £10million which secured his services this summer.

Stat of the day

19 – Jose Mourinho has failed to win all 19 Premier League games when two goals behind (D1 L18). Glum. pic.twitter.com/E2kQi72k32 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017

United had conceded just two Premier League goals in the first 747 minutes of the season, a number they managed to double in the space of five first-half minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In with the crowd

"Manchester City, they're better than you" chant the Huddersfield fans at United — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 21, 2017

The away end was in fine spirits in the early part of the match, eulogising favourite sons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and Andy Cole, congratulating themselves on their record 20 league titles and even suggesting: “We’re better than you, Manchester City, we’re better than you”. The latter claim rang hollow and the celebratory songbook was quickly shelved after Huddersfield’s double strike.

Player ratings

(Nigel French/PA)

Who’s up next?

Jonas Lossl 7 (out of 10), Chris Lowe 7, Christopher Schindler 8, Mathias Jorgensen 7, Tom Smith 7, Jonathan Hogg 8, Daniel Williams 7, Elias Kachunga 6, Aaron Mooy 8, Tom Ince 7, Laurent Depoitre 8. Subs:Rajiv van la Parra (for Kachunga, 39) 7, Steve Mounie (for Depoitre, 70) 5, Scott Malone (for Ince, 90) 6.David de Gea 6, Antonio Valencia 6, Chris Smalling 5, Phil Jones 6, Ashley Young 7, Nemanja Matic 5, Ander Herrera 5, Jesse Lingard 5, Juan Mata 4, Anthony Martial 4, Romelu Lukaku 6.Victor Lindelof (for Jones, 23) 4, Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 46) 7, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (for Mata, 46) 6.

Liverpool v Huddersfield (October 28, Premier League)

Swansea v Man Utd (October 24, EFL Cup)

