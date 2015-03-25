 
Huddersfield expect to have Tommy Smith back in time for Premier League season

06 June 2017 11:54

Huddersfield expect defender Tommy Smith to be fit again during pre-season.

The full-back fractured a bone in his foot in the Championship play-off final win at Wembley last month, as the Terriers won promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

The club confirmed on their official website: "Tommy Smith is expected to return to full training during pre-season as the Terriers prepare for the Premier League.

"Scans have revealed that Tommy suffered a small fracture to a bone in his foot, but his recovery process is already under way and he is expected to return to full training during the early stages of the pre-season build-up."

Meanwhile, Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are also on the road to recovery from their respective knee injuries.

Source: PA

