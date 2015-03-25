Huddersfield boss David Wagner says Chelsea match will be like a cup tie

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner believes Manchester City's "extraordinary" form has forced Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to wave the white flag in the Premier League title race.

Conte said his champions were out of the running after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham and they will look to bounce back at Huddersfield's stronghold, the John Smith's Stadium, on Tuesday night.

Wagner, whose side have already beaten Manchester United on home turf, said City's superb form rather than Chelsea's short-comings has seen Pep Guardiola's side emerge as runaway leaders.

"If Antonio Conte said this, it's not up to me to say he isn't right," said Wagner. "I was never really focused on the top six.

"I have to be focused at the minute on other regions to be successful with my football club.

"What is for sure a surprise is that it shows the top quality Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have developed.

"They have won 15 games and drawn one in the Premier League. In any country in Europe, to win 15 and draw one is absolutely extraordinary.

"This is what should be focused on rather than the other teams who are not able to follow them."

Huddersfield halted a four-game Premier League losing run thanks to Steve Mounie's double in Saturday's 2-0 home win against Brighton.

Victory lifted the Terriers up to 11th place in the table and kept them five points clear of the relegation zone, while their unlikely win against United in October will give fans hope of another upset.

"I would take an ugly set-piece goal if it settles the match in our favour," said Wagner, who replied with a terse "no" when asked if there had been any contact from former club Borussia Dortmund over their managerial vacancy.

"I will take everything against a team like Chelsea. We have to be on a top performance. We cannot give one easy chance away.

"We have to avoid unforced errors and have to be at our top level and then we will see how this team works. It's a little bit like a cup tie."

Rajiv van La Parra will return to contention after serving a three-game ban for his late and unnecessary altercation with Leroy Sane, which earned him a red card in the recent home defeat to City.

"If he starts, this is something I have to consider," added Wagner, who has no new injury concerns.

"He has played at a high level and has to show he still has his rhythm. He will for sure be in our squad. He has something to prove after what happened."

Source: PA

