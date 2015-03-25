Huddersfield 2-0 Brighton - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Mounie double fires Huddersfield above faltering BrightonSteve Mounie fired a first-half double as Huddersfield bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League by beating Brighton 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.Club record signing Mounie, back in the starting line-up after recently returning to full fitness following injury, grabbed his first goal since the opening day early on and headed his second just before half-time to help the Terriers halt a four-game losing run.Victory lifts David Wagner's side above Brighton in the table and extends the south-coast club's winless league run to five matches.Mounie forced Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan into an early low save with a volley from just inside the penalty area before bundling Huddersfield into a 12th-minute lead.Christopher Lowe's corner was flicked on by Christopher Schindler and Mounie arrived at the far post to force home his first goal since his double at Crystal Palace in August.Neither side created a chance of note until the home side doubled their lead thanks to more errant Brighton defending two minutes before half-time that will not have impressed watching England coach Gareth Southgate.Aaron Mooy's deep ball into the area from the left was turned back across the six-yard box by Mathias Jorgensen and Mounie, unmarked again, headed beyond stranded goalkeeper Ryan.Huddersfield twice threatened to increase their lead soon after the restart, but Tom Ince was first thwarted by Lewis Dunk as he raced on to a through ball and then failed to properly connect with his shot after Collin Quaner's storming run and cut back.Ince then blasted a first-time shot following Tommy Smith's excellent cross straight at Ryan and the rebounding ball somehow evaded Mounie as the Benin international closed in on his hat-trick.Ryan saved with his knee at the near post to keep out Elias Kachunga's shot as Town chased the added insurance of a third goal.Referee Stuart Attwell was unmoved when Mounie's dink into the box appeared to hit Dunk on the hand, while Smith curled a low shot just wide of Ryan's right-hand post.Brighton's Izzy Brown, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield, was given a standing ovation by the home support when he was replaced by Tomer Hemed in the 73rd minute.Town were relentless in pursuit of a third goal and Ince went close to scoring his first for the club when he crashed a shot over the crossbar and drilled another effort straight at Ryan soon after.Joe Lolley made his Premier League debut for Town in the closing stages and without further drama Wagner's side secured their fourth home league win of the season.

Source: PA

