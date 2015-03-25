How Twitter reacted to Wayne Rooney's milestone

Wayne Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals when he put Everton 1-0 up against Manchester City on Monday.

Here, Press Association Sport rounds up some of the best reaction from Twitter.

"It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney ??????" - only one place to start, as former England striker Alan Shearer salutes the first man to join him in reaching a double century.

"Rooney joins the @premierleague 200 goal club. He becomes the 2nd member, joining @alanshearer" - Gary Lineker, another England great as well as Shearer's colleague on Match of the Day, pays tribute.

"GET IN!!!! GOAL! Man City 0-1 Everton. Wayne Rooney side-foots home from Calvert-Lewin's cross!" - Everton's official account celebrates the striker's moment of history.

"Yeeeess @WayneRooney ??" - team-mate Sandro Ramirez keeps it simple.

"Congratulations to @WayneRooney! #PL #MCIEVE #EFCawayday" - world football's governing body FIFA.

"Congratulations to @WayneRooney on reaching 200 @premierleague goals. A true legend!" - Manchester United take the time to acknowledge a player who scored 183 of his Premier League goals for them - a record for one single club.

"Buzzing for Wazza. 200 @premierleague goals!!! 2 in 2 & an @England recall surely ??? #MCIEVE" - former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand looks at the bigger picture.

"Rooney scoring again keeping the haters quiet ????" - Andy Cole initially overlooks the landmark before adding: " Ps 200 @premierleague goals!!!! @WayneRooney"

