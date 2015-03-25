 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

How Twitter reacted to Wayne Rooney's milestone

21 August 2017 10:08

Wayne Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals when he put Everton 1-0 up against Manchester City on Monday.

Here, Press Association Sport rounds up some of the best reaction from Twitter.

"It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney ??????" - only one place to start, as former England striker Alan Shearer salutes the first man to join him in reaching a double century.

"Rooney joins the @premierleague 200 goal club. He becomes the 2nd member, joining @alanshearer" - Gary Lineker, another England great as well as Shearer's colleague on Match of the Day, pays tribute.

"GET IN!!!! GOAL! Man City 0-1 Everton. Wayne Rooney side-foots home from Calvert-Lewin's cross!" - Everton's official account celebrates the striker's moment of history.

"Yeeeess @WayneRooney ??" - team-mate Sandro Ramirez keeps it simple.

"Congratulations to @WayneRooney! #PL #MCIEVE #EFCawayday" - world football's governing body FIFA.

"Congratulations to @WayneRooney on reaching 200 @premierleague goals. A true legend!" - Manchester United take the time to acknowledge a player who scored 183 of his Premier League goals for them - a record for one single club.

"Buzzing for Wazza. 200 @premierleague goals!!! 2 in 2 & an @England recall surely ??? #MCIEVE" - former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand looks at the bigger picture.

"Rooney scoring again keeping the haters quiet ????" - Andy Cole initially overlooks the landmark before adding: " Ps 200 @premierleague goals!!!! @WayneRooney"

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.