How social media reacted to that Wayne Rooney goal

Wayne Rooney netted a hat-trick, including an incredible strike from inside his own half, as Everton thrashed David Moyes’ West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park while incoming boss Sam Allardyce watched on from the stands.

Captain-for-the-night Rooney produced the sublime long-range effort, bringing back memories of his famous goal against West Ham for Manchester United in 2014, to complete his treble in the 66th minute.

Rooney himself said it was the best goal he’s ever scored, but what did everyone else think?

The 32-year-old’s former Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand thinks Rooney’s strike against Manchester City remains his finest work:

After decent night sleep, I've decided…. @WayneRooney Goal vs #ManCity was still the best goal of his career! Both unbelievable… difficult strikes but the size of game against Man City makes the overhead kick win! Thoughts pple??? #rooney #mufc #efc pic.twitter.com/2Ax764d1qu — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 30, 2017

Rooney’s team-mate Ross Barkley hailed the strike as did Darren Bent:

Not many in world football who could do that. ???????? — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) November 29, 2017

Rooney OMG ???????????????? — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) November 29, 2017

Former goalkeeper Shay Given decided to share the praise:

Some great goals tonight on #MOTD Sterling, Rooney, Sala & Brady ???????????????? — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) November 29, 2017

But some chose to poke fun at the Croxteth-born striker’s brilliance:

Just seen the Rooney goal. Another mishit 40-yard cross-field pass. Needs to work on those — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) November 29, 2017

Everton are next in action at home to Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

