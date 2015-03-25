 
How social media reacted to that Wayne Rooney goal

30 November 2017 09:40

Wayne Rooney netted a hat-trick, including an incredible strike from inside his own half, as Everton thrashed David Moyes’ West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park while incoming boss Sam Allardyce watched on from the stands.

Captain-for-the-night Rooney produced the sublime long-range effort, bringing back memories of his famous goal against West Ham for Manchester United in 2014, to complete his treble in the 66th minute.

Rooney himself said it was the best goal he’s ever scored, but what did everyone else think?

The 32-year-old’s former Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand thinks Rooney’s strike against Manchester City remains his finest work:

Rooney’s team-mate Ross Barkley hailed the strike as did Darren Bent:

Former goalkeeper Shay Given decided to share the praise:

But some chose to poke fun at the Croxteth-born striker’s brilliance:

Everton are next in action at home to Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

