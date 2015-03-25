 
How social media reacted to Englandâ€™s World Cup draw

01 December 2017 04:22

England were handed a favourable draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after avoiding Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were the penultimate team picked from Pot 2 by Diego Maradona in the draw ceremony in the Kremlin’s State Palace.

England will face Tunisia in their opening game in Volgograd on June 18, a repeat of their first game in the 1998 World Cup in France, when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes gave England a 2-0 win in Marseille.

They will then travel to Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 to take on Panama, with their final group fixture against Belgium on June 28 in Kaliningrad.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the draw:

England striker Harry Kane is relishing the prospect of facing some of his Tottenham team-mates in Russia:

Belgium and Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, though, expects some awkward moments:

Meanwhile, former Wales international Robbie Savage poked fun at the strength of England’s group:

And Joey Barton was also pleased with the Three Lions’ opposition:

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland was focused on the performance of Gordon Banks, who was drawing each country’s group position:

And former England striker Peter Crouch, who also plays for the Potters, praised Banks’ choice of tie:

But some are already unenthused by the prospect of England’s opening group match:

Meanwhile Tunisia appear to be pleased with the prospect of a point against the Three Lions:

At least England’s form against Belgium is promising:

Even though the locations of the games might leave something to be desired:

At least they won’t have to face Iceland’s intimidating Thunderclap:

Finally, here’s a flashback of when England face Tunisia in the 1998 touramant:

Source: By PA Sport Staff

