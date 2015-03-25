How much did Liverpool earn last season?





Only Chelsea (£150.8m) and Manchester City (£146.9m) earned more from the £2.6bn prize pot that is shared out between the 20 clubs, based on league position and TV rights.





Liverpool were shown on live TV a record-breaking 29 times this season, earning them £33.9m and £33m for their fourth placed finish. Overseas TV rights and other media deals bring the total to £146.1m - £55.6m up on last year.

The numbers are in and we can tell you that the Reds earned £146.1m from the Premier League this season.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.