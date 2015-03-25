How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at who has done what so far in the summer market, and who is still looking.

ARSENAL

Who have they signed?

The Gunners smashed their transfer record to recruit France striker Alexandre Lacazette for a reported Â£52.7million. They also scored a bargain with the free transfer arrival of Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac from Bundesliga side Schalke.

What do they still need?

Arsene Wenger's side has had its soft core exposed early in the season. The Frenchman could do with a tough-tackling midfield destroyer to add some steel, in addition to another defender.

BOURNEMOUTH

Who have they signed?

Striker Jermain Defoe returned to the Cherries after 16 years away following his free transfer from relegated Sunderland, while goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake both joined from champions Chelsea for a combined fee of around Â£30million.

What do they still need?

A defender and a midfielder. With captain Simon Francis sidelined through injury for the last two games, the Cherries have looked shaky at the back, particularly against Watford. Manager Eddie Howe may also look to strengthen the middle of the park having n ot replaced Jack Wilshere, who was on loan from Arsenal last season.

BRIGHTON

Who have they signed?

Albion boss Chris Hughton has been busy; breaking the club's transfer record three times to recruit goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, midfielder Davy Propper and winger Jose Izquierdo. He has also brought in Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown, Austrian left-back Markus Suttner, young defender Ales Mateju, and midfielders Pascal Gross, Soufyan Ahannach and Mathias Normann.

What do they still need?

The Seagulls have not scored a league goal yet and, after seeing a move for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena collapse due to a failed medical, they need to add a prolific forward to their attack. Everton's Oumar Niasse and Cardiff's Kenneth Zohore are reported targets.

BURNLEY

Who have they signed?

The Clarets broke their transfer record for striker Chris Wood, who followed defender Charlie Taylor from Leeds. Midfielder Jack Cork, forward Jon Walters, full-back Phil Bardsley and back-up goalkeeper Adam Legzdins have also arrived at Turf Moor.

What do they still need?

Manager Sean Dyche completed most of his transfer business early but he may still bring in another striker before the deadline with Ghanaian forward Abdul Majeed Waris, currently with French side Lorient, one of the men linked with a move to Lancashire.

CHELSEA

Who have they signed?

Striker Alvaro Morata joined from Real Madrid for Â£56million, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma and ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero moved on a free transfer.

What do they still need?

With Diego Costa in exile, Nemanja Matic sold to Manchester United, John Terry moving on and Caballero back-up goalkeeper after Asmir Begovic's move to Bournemouth, the signings so far have been replacements. Numerous young players have been allowed to depart on loan or permanently, so head coach Antonio Conte wants numbers as well as quality.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Who have they signed?

New manager Frank de Boer has recruited fellow Dutchman Jaido Riedewald from Ajax and loaned Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United to strengthen his defence. Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also arrived on loan from Chelsea.

What do they still need?

De Boer is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper as he searches for the first league win since his appointment. The Eagles are also light in attack with a new striker needed to support first-choice frontman Christian Benteke.

EVERTON

Who have they signed?

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has brought Wayne Rooney back to his boyhood club, as well as strengthening the spine of his team with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender Michael Keane and creative midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen. Striker Sandro Ramirez moved from Malaga, while full-back Cuco Martina was a free transfer from Southampton.

What do they still need?

Romelu Lukaku scored 25 times in the league last year and his big-money departure has left a void in Everton's attack. Rooney, Sigurdsson and Klaassen will provide guile and plenty of chances but, with Spaniard Ramirez unproven in England, Koeman could do with an out-and-out goalscorer.

HUDDERSFIELD

Who have they signed?

Town have made 13 summer signings, including paying club record fees for strikers Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie, from Porto and Montpellier respectively, and Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy. Goalkeeper Rob Green is the latest recruit.

What do they still need?

Head coach David Wagner said he was happy with the balance of his squad and the competition for starting places before Green's arrival so the Terriers are unlikely to be involved in any more late transfer dealings.

LEICESTER

Who have they signed?

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho joined from Manchester City for around Â£25million, while central defender Harry Maguire was one of two players to arrive from Hull, along with reserve goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic. Experienced Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra was also brought in from Sevilla for just under Â£13million.

What do they still need?

Despite Maguire's impressive early form, Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare appears keen on adding another centre-half to his ranks and has had offers rejected by West Brom for Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans.

LIVERPOOL

Who have they signed?

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah was the big-money arrival at Anfield this summer, costing around Â£34million from Serie A club Roma. Boss Jurgen Klopp has also added Scotland left-back Andy Robertson to his squad from Hull, as well as Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke.

What do they still need?

A new central defender is clearly a priority for Klopp, although a move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk looks to have been scuppered. With the future of creative Brazilian Philippe Coutinho still in the balance, the Reds have been linked with a move for another attack-minded midfielder, with Monaco's Thomas Lemar a possibility. RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly on the verge of signing, although will not arrive until next summer.

MANCHESTER CITY

Who have they signed?

City have spent more than Â£200million in the summer window. Pep Guardiola will hope Ederson can be the ball-playing, shot-stopping goalkeeper he craves while Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy should address last season's full-back deficiencies. Bernardo Silva is an exciting young playmaker.

What do they still need?

A centre-half is clearly on the wish list after having bids rejected for West Brom's Jonny Evans. It hardly seems necessary to add another attacking player but if Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez was available, there could be interest.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Who have they signed?

Jose Mourinho has spent big, securing striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton, tempting midfielder Nemanja Matic from former club Chelsea and signing Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica. Last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also re-signed.

What do they still need?

Very little. United have begun the season in impressive style and finally look as though they have a squad which can challenge for the title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

NEWCASTLE

Who have they signed?

Manager Rafael Benitez has made no secret of his frustration on the transfer front, although he has managed to make six signings. Striker Joselu, defenders Florian Lejeune and Javier Manquillo and wingers Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu have arrived on permanent deals, along with Borussia Dortmund loanee Mikel Merino.

What do they still need?

Benitez would still like to do significant dealings, and ideally wants a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and a striker. Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, Chelsea winger Kenedy and Sampdoria's attacking midfielder Dennis Praet have been linked, but the Magpies will probably have to trim their squad first.

SOUTHAMPTON

Who have they signed?

Gabon international winger Mario Lemina arrived from Juventus for a fee in excess of Â£15million, and he was followed from Serie A - for a similar fee - by Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt. Poland Under-21 centre-back Jan Bednarek was also picked up from Lech Poznan for around Â£5million.

What do they still need?

Ensuring defender Virgil van Dijk remains a Saint could be the trickiest task before the deadline. However, having failed to score in three out of four games in all competitions - on top of last season's lack of goals - manager Mauricio Pellegrino could attempt a last-minute deal for a new striker.

STOKE

Who have they signed?

Manager Mark Hughes looks to have made some shrewd acquisitions so far, with his summer dealings including adding the experience of Darren Fletcher to his midfield, the physicality of Kurt Zouma to his defence and the dynamism of Jese Rodriguez to his attack. Centre-back Bruno Martins Indi also made a permanent switch from Porto following last season's loan spell.

What do they still need?

With the additions of Martins Indi and Zouma, the Potters look in pretty decent shape at the back, although reports have suggested Kevin Wimmer could be arriving from Tottenham to boost that even further. They still appear in need of another striker, given Saido Berahino is yet to get off the mark and it was veteran Peter Crouch who netted at the weekend.

SWANSEA

Who have they signed?

Striker Tammy Abraham has joined on a season-long loan and the Chelsea teenager has already scored a couple of goals in league and cup. Sam Clucas' move from Hull could be potentially worth a club record Â£16.5million with add-ons, and Roque Mesa has also bolstered the midfield department following an Â£11m switch from Las Palmas. Erwin Mulder will provide extra goalkeeping cover.

What do they still need?

Head coach Paul Clement wants two new forwards - a winger and a central striker - before the transfer window closes. The onus is on finding a creative influence following the club-record Â£45million sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton. Nacer Chadli has been a long-time target and, while West Brom's valuation of the Belgium international could prove a stumbling block, Swansea are confident that they will re-sign their former striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.

TOTTENHAM

Who have they signed?

It has been a bit of a slow summer for Spurs fans. Money from Kyle Walker's departure to Manchester City has been reinvested with the arrival of Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, while Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was signed to provide back-up for Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

What do they still need?

Mauricio Pochettino has a strong starting XI, but his squad seems very small and reinforcements are needed if they are to challenge in the Premier League and Europe. They have little back-up for striker Harry Kane, while another midfielder would be welcome.

WATFORD

Who have they signed?

The Hornets broke their transfer record to prise striker Andre Gray from Burnley for Â£18.5million, while Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah have added some exciting English talent to their midfield. Spanish right-back Kiko Femenia and Brazilian winger Richarlison are already impressing following the respective moves from Alaves and Fluminense, and Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo has arrived on loan from Benfica.

What else do they still need?

A new left-back to provide competition for Jose Holebas is top of Marco Silva's wish list. The Portuguese boss has also expressed his desire to bring in further reinforcements but was coy on specific names and positions. Injuries to Daryl Janmaat and Craig Cathcart, in addition to an early-season suspension for Miguel Britos, may mean an additional defender.

WEST BROM

Who have they signed?

The Baggies have beefed up their striking options by bringing in Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for Â£11.6million and young Scottish forward Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig. Former England international Gareth Barry adds experience to central midfield following the departure of Darren Fletcher, with Egyptian Ahmed Hegazi signed to bolster the defence.

What do they still need?

Manager Tony Pulis is keen to add another central midfielder. Brazilian 28-year-old Josef de Souza, playing in Turkey with Fenerbahce, is one option reportedly being assessed, although that deal could be slowed down by the need for a work permit.

WEST HAM

Who have they signed?

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic broke the club's transfer record to sign Â£24million winger Marko Arnautovic from Stoke and splashed Â£16million on Mexico striker Javier Hernandez. Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta arrived from Manchester City, and teenage Montenegrin midfielder Sead Haksabanovic came from Halmstad.

What do they still need?

A defensive midfielder. William Carvalho is the target but negotiations with Sporting Lisbon are proving difficult. Bilic says it is him or no one, but that stance will surely change following West Ham's disastrous start to the season. Brentford winger Jota could be a late addition.

Source: PA

