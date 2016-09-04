How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

September 4, 2016: Slovakia 0 England 1

Adam Lallana’s goal gave Sam Allardyce a 1-0 win in his one and only game in charge (Nick Potts/PA)

Sam Allardyce’s one and only game in charge of England was victorious, but only just. Adam Lallana scored in stoppage time to get the campaign off to a winning start.

October 8, 2016: England 2 Malta 0

Gareth Southgate was drafted in as caretaker after Allardyce’s departure and only wayward finishing stopped them adding to goals from Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli.

October 11, 2016: Slovenia 0 England 0

Joe Hart’s fine goalkeeping display helped England earn a point.

November 11, 2016: England 3 Scotland 0

Gary Cahill scores England’s final goal in a 3-0 win over Scotland (Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

Southgate boosted his chances of getting the job full-time with a comfortable win. Sturridge, Lallana and Gary Cahill all found the net.

March 26, 2017: England 2 Lithuania 0

In full-time charge, Southgate calls up Jermain Defoe and he scored at Wembley after carrying Bradley Lowery onto the pitch. Jamie Vardy added a second.

June 10, 2017: Scotland 2 England 2

Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal earns England a face-saving draw. Leading through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, they fell behind to two brilliant Leigh Griffiths free-kicks before Kane struck.

September 1, 2017: Malta 0 England 4

Harry Kane scored twice in England’s 4-0 win in Malta (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane’s August drought was ended with an England goal in a team performance which failed to convince. Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Kane added late gloss.

September 4, 2017: England 2 Slovakia 1

The most important result of England’s campaign. They fell behind but goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford got the win.

October 5, 2017: England 1 Slovenia 0

Captain Kane came to the rescue with the winning goal in the third minute of injury time as Southgate’s men got the job done in far from commanding fashion.

