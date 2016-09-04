How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.
Here, Press Association Sport charts their qualification.
September 4, 2016: Slovakia 0 England 1
Sam Allardyce’s one and only game in charge of England was victorious, but only just. Adam Lallana scored in stoppage time to get the campaign off to a winning start.
October 8, 2016: England 2 Malta 0
Gareth Southgate was drafted in as caretaker after Allardyce’s departure and only wayward finishing stopped them adding to goals from Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli.
October 11, 2016: Slovenia 0 England 0
Joe Hart’s fine goalkeeping display helped England earn a point.
November 11, 2016: England 3 Scotland 0
Southgate boosted his chances of getting the job full-time with a comfortable win. Sturridge, Lallana and Gary Cahill all found the net.
March 26, 2017: England 2 Lithuania 0
In full-time charge, Southgate calls up Jermain Defoe and he scored at Wembley after carrying Bradley Lowery onto the pitch. Jamie Vardy added a second.
June 10, 2017: Scotland 2 England 2
Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal earns England a face-saving draw. Leading through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, they fell behind to two brilliant Leigh Griffiths free-kicks before Kane struck.
September 1, 2017: Malta 0 England 4
Kane’s August drought was ended with an England goal in a team performance which failed to convince. Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Kane added late gloss.
September 4, 2017: England 2 Slovakia 1
The most important result of England’s campaign. They fell behind but goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford got the win.
October 5, 2017: England 1 Slovenia 0
Captain Kane came to the rescue with the winning goal in the third minute of injury time as Southgate’s men got the job done in far from commanding fashion.
