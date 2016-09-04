 
  1. Football
  2. England

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

05 October 2017 10:25

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport charts their qualification.

September 4, 2016: Slovakia 0 England 1

Adam Lallana's goal gave Sam Allardyce a 1-0 win in his one and only game in charge
Adam Lallana’s goal gave Sam Allardyce a 1-0 win in his one and only game in charge (Nick Potts/PA)

Sam Allardyce’s one and only game in charge of England was victorious, but only just. Adam Lallana scored in stoppage time to get the campaign off to a winning start.

October 8, 2016: England 2 Malta 0

Gareth Southgate was drafted in as caretaker after Allardyce’s departure and only wayward finishing stopped them adding to goals from Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli.

October 11, 2016: Slovenia 0 England 0

Joe Hart’s fine goalkeeping display helped England earn a point.

November 11, 2016: England 3 Scotland 0

Gary Cahill scores England's final goal in a 3-0 win over Scotland
Gary Cahill scores England’s final goal in a 3-0 win over Scotland (Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

Southgate boosted his chances of getting the job full-time with a comfortable win. Sturridge, Lallana and Gary Cahill all found the net.

March 26, 2017: England 2 Lithuania 0

In full-time charge, Southgate calls up Jermain Defoe and he scored at Wembley after carrying Bradley Lowery onto the pitch. Jamie Vardy added a second.

June 10, 2017: Scotland 2 England 2

Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal earns England a face-saving draw. Leading through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, they fell behind to two brilliant Leigh Griffiths free-kicks before Kane struck.

September 1, 2017: Malta 0 England 4

Harry Kane scored twice in England's 4-0 win in Malta
Harry Kane scored twice in England’s 4-0 win in Malta (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane’s August drought was ended with an England goal in a team performance which failed to convince. Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Kane added late gloss.

September 4, 2017: England 2 Slovakia 1

The most important result of England’s campaign. They fell behind but goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford got the win.

October 5, 2017: England 1 Slovenia 0

Captain Kane came to the rescue with the winning goal in the third minute of injury time as Southgate’s men got the job done in far from commanding fashion.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Feature How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Feature Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Pr...

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia

Four talking points ahead of Scotland v Slovakia...

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Feature Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia

Five talking points ahead of England v Slovenia...

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.