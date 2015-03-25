 
  1. Football
  2. Paris Saint-Germain

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in football terms?

04 August 2017 04:53

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Here we look at how the 222 million euros (£200.6million) transfer fee, and the reported £520,000-a-week wages, stack up in football terms.

  • Neymar's transfer fee could buy you - based on the reported initial fees paid in their most recent moves - four Mesut Ozils, two Paul Pogbas, three and a half Kevin De Bruynes, 20 Olivier Girouds and almost 40 Dele Allis.
  • Neymar's reported annual salary with PSG equates to around £26.8million at current exchange rates. England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was reportedly on wages of £20,000 a week last season, equivalent to £1.04million a year, although his contract is based on incremental increases and further bonuses for performance.
  • The Neymar transfer fee would have been enough to buy Sunderland - lock, stock and barrel - twice over with £18million in change, based on the amount reportedly paid by current owner Ellis Short in 2008.
  • Neymar's reported weekly wage could have settled League One side Northampton's 2015 tax bill of £166,000 three times over, and still have £22,000 left.
  • A pie at Wigan cost £2.60 according to the BBC's 2016 Price of Football survey, meaning Neymar could treat himself to 10million of them every year and still scrape by on just over £845,000 as an annual salary.

Source: PA

