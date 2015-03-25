How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in football terms?

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Here we look at how the 222 million euros (£200.6million) transfer fee, and the reported £520,000-a-week wages, stack up in football terms.

Neymar's transfer fee could buy you - based on the reported initial fees paid in their most recent moves - four Mesut Ozils, two Paul Pogbas, three and a half Kevin De Bruynes, 20 Olivier Girouds and almost 40 Dele Allis.



Neymar's reported annual salary with PSG equates to around £26.8million at current exchange rates. England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was reportedly on wages of £20,000 a week last season, equivalent to £1.04million a year, although his contract is based on incremental increases and further bonuses for performance.



The Neymar transfer fee would have been enough to buy Sunderland - lock, stock and barrel - twice over with £18million in change, based on the amount reportedly paid by current owner Ellis Short in 2008.



Neymar's reported weekly wage could have settled League One side Northampton's 2015 tax bill of £166,000 three times over, and still have £22,000 left.



A pie at Wigan cost £2.60 according to the BBC's 2016 Price of Football survey, meaning Neymar could treat himself to 10million of them every year and still scrape by on just over £845,000 as an annual salary.



Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.