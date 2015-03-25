 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Houghton targeting Champions League title after signing new City deal

06 June 2017 01:39

Steph Houghton is targeting Women's Champions League success after extending her professional contract with Manchester City Women.

England captain Houghton joined City in 2014 and led the club to WSL and Women's FA Cup success over the past 12 months.

The Durham-born 29-year-old also led City in their inaugural Women's Champions League campaign which ended in a semi-final defeat to holders Lyon.

Houghton said: " The last three years with Manchester City Women have been unbelievable and I am delighted to commit my long-term future to the club.

"The last 12 months have been incredible winning the FA Women's Super League, the Women's FA Cup and the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup.

"I am looking forward to working with the team next season to challenge for even more titles and hopefully make it even further in the UEFA Women's Champions League."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea