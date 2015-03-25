Holders England through to Toulon final after seeing off Scotland

England secured a comfortable 3-0 win over rivals Scotland to reach the final of the Toulon Tournament and top a great day for Young Lions teams.

Leicester teenager Harvey Barnes scored twice either side of Elliot Embleton's effort to secure safe passage for the defending champions into Saturday's final.

Coach Neil Dewsnip has a young squad in France as, although considered an Under-20 tournament, a number of those players eligible in Toulon are with England at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

And they too had reason to celebrate on Thursday as they saw off Italy to reach their first-ever final at that age group.

It was Liverpool-bound Dominic Solanke who hit a brace in a 3-1 win for Paul Simpson's men, Everton's Ademola Lookman also scoring to cancel out Riccardo Orsolini's opener for Italy.

Having toasted their achievement, England's day continued to go from strength to strength and Dewsnip's squad will now have a chance to defend the Toulon Tournament title they won last year.

Barnes now has four goals for the tournament having opened the scoring against Scotland inside the opening seven minutes with a drive from the edge of the box.

Sunderland's Embleton doubled the advantage soon after the interval and Barnes wrapped up the victory with 65 minutes on the clock with a curling finish.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.