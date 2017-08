Hoddle thinks Rose may have dressing room backing after Tottenham comments

Glenn Hoddle believes Danny Rose's comments about Tottenham's pay structure and transfer strategy will not have gone down badly with his team-mates.

Spurs and England defender Rose apologised for any offence caused by a controversial interview he gave on the eve of the new Premier League season.

But former Tottenham player and manager Hoddle has suggested Rose's club colleagues may agree with the 27-year-old.

In his Mail on Sunday column, Hoddle wrote: "Danny Rose will not have walked into an angry dressing room on Thursday morning.

"In fact, deep down his team-mates will be thinking, 'Well done, Danny. You've put your head above the parapet but you're only saying what we're all thinking'.

"We can all agree that the timing was wrong, coming at the start of the season and after six months of injury. Few would argue with the sentiment."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.