 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Hillsborough Justice Campaign praises open discussions over safe standing

31 July 2017 05:08

The Hillsborough Justice Campaign, which represents some of the families of victims of the disaster, has welcomed the way the debate over safe standing has been handled by a Liverpool fans group.

Spirit of Shankly, the club's biggest independent supporters' group, held meetings with the families and also fans before canvassing supporters on the issue of rail seating being introduced with 86 per cent of nearly 18,000 respondents voting in favour.

"Spirit of Shankly should be applauded for the manner in which they conducted the debate and voting regarding rail seating," said a HJC statement on its Facebook page.

"They approached Hillsborough groups, invited people to voice their opinions at meetings and, now have the results of the vote - overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing."

HJC, however, has has historically placed itself outside the debate over safe standing.

In a statement issued earlier this month the group said it "does not hold a position on safe standing as it feels that it is not within the remit of the campaign to dictate or influence football supporters as to their preference".

"Our remit has always been to campaign for truth and justice for the 96 and to support survivors.

"Nevertheless, this issue has been discussed over many years at meetings and, within the group there have always been opinions both for and against.

"It is also fair to say that over time some members have changed their views in favour of safe standing.

"We appreciate that our opinion is sought but all we would add to our consistent statement is that we welcome open, fair and frank discussion on the subject and would expect safety to be at the heart of any discussions."

Source: PA

