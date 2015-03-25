Hibs set to sign keeper Ofir Marciano???





The 27-year-old Israel international was on loan at Easter Road from FC Ashdod in his homeland, and he was part of the Championship title winning squad.





Hibs lodged a bid for the permanent transfer of "Rocky" last week, and it now seems a deal is close.





Manager Neil Lennon has made the singing of Marciano a priority, as he builds his squad, ready for the return to the Scottish Premiership next season.





The Hibees have already secured the signings of St Johnstone playmaker Danny Swanson & Dundee Utd attacker Simon Murray for next season, and Neil Lennon has also confirmed a deal is in place to sign Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, another player on loan last season, and who is also a former Ashdod team mate of Marciano.





Hibs are also said to be interested in signing former defender Steven Whittaker and former, legendary, striker Anthony Stokes.





