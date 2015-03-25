 
  1. Football
  2. Hibernian

Hibs set to sign keeper Ofir Marciano???

03 June 2017 04:17
According to the Scottish Sun, Hibs are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

The 27-year-old Israel international was on loan at Easter Road from FC Ashdod in his homeland, and he was part of the Championship title winning squad.

Hibs lodged a bid for the permanent transfer of "Rocky" last week, and it now seems a deal is close.

Manager Neil Lennon has made the singing of Marciano a priority, as he builds his squad, ready for the return to the Scottish Premiership next season.

The Hibees have already secured the signings of St Johnstone playmaker Danny Swanson & Dundee Utd attacker Simon Murray for next season, and Neil Lennon has also confirmed a deal is in place to sign Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, another player on loan last season, and who is also a former Ashdod team mate of Marciano.

Hibs are also said to be interested in signing former defender Steven Whittaker and former, legendary, striker Anthony Stokes.

Tell us what you think of this news on our messageboard HERE

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.