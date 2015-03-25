 
Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke set for short spell on sidelines

27 July 2017 02:54

Germany Under-21 international Davie Selke faces a short spell on the sidelines after suffering a metatarsal injury.

The 22-year-old striker, who was part of his country's squad which won the European Under-21 Championship in Poland last month, sustained the problem while training with his new club Hertha Berlin.

Hertha head coach Pal Dardai told the Bundesliga side's official website: "Of course, that's a great pity for us, but especially for Davie.

"We have to wait a few weeks for him, but I'm sure he will remain positive."

Selke scored four league goals for RB Leipzig last season before moving to the Olympiastadion on a long-term contract at the start of June.

Source: PA

