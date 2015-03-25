 
  1. Football
  2. Newcastle United

Henri Saivet determined to prove he has future at Newcastle

24 August 2017 11:24

Forgotten man Henri Saivet is determined to prove he has a future at Newcastle as manager Rafael Benitez fights desperately to re-shape his squad.

The Magpies plunged out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Sky Bet Championship Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening to extend their miserable start to the new season.

Benitez made 10 changes to his starting line-up, which meant a series of men - who have been told they can leave the club and others for whom they are open to offers - were drafted in.

Senegal international Saivet, who had previously made just four competitive appearances for the club he joined form Bordeaux in January 2016, was one of those given a rare chance and was one of his side's better performers.

Asked about his future, the 26-year-old told NUFC TV: "I am going to fight for the team, for the fans, for everybody.

"I want to play, but it depends on me. I have to work hard to show to the manager and to everybody that I can play."

The Magpies' 3-2 extra-time defeat did little to improve the mood at St James' Park following back-to-back Premier League defeats by Tottenham and Huddersfield, and with the club's summer transfer dealings still exercising Benitez, Saturday's clash with West Ham is assuming ever greater proportions.

Saivet said: "It's disappointing. We wanted to win because we had lost the first two games. It was a chance for us to show how we have progressed.

"We have to keep going. The main thing for the moment is to work because we have now lost three games.

"It was a bad result for us, so we have to think about the future game against West Ham and try to work hard."

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.