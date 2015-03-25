 
Henderson relishing Champions challenge

13 June 2017 02:17
Jordan Henderson has spoken of his delight at Liverpool's qualification for the Champions League next season.

“Everybody was over the moon that we got in the top four," the Reds' skipper told the Daily Express. "Now we’ve got to go and win the play-off to actually get into the group stages of the Champions League.

“Of course we’d have liked to win something as well but you’ve got to take one step at a time and that is a big achievement."

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve only been in the Champions League once. It’s a good step in the right direction for us and it’ll help us develop as a squad.

“We’re getting better and we’re improving in all aspects of the game.

“We’re becoming more mature as a team and improving on the training pitch – listening to what the gaffer has got to say on how we can improve as a team and individuals.

“Everybody has taken that on board throughout the season and everybody has been working really hard. And you get your just rewards at the end of the season, with getting the top four.”

Source: DSG

