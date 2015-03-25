 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Henderson feeling better

19 July 2017 04:58
Jordan Henderson's return from injury is going smoothly. The Liverpool skipper came through the first half of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

He's now played three pre-season games after a foot injury in February ended his season early.

“I feel better with each game," he said after the game in Hong Kong. "Today again I felt much better than the previous two. 

"I’ve been working hard in training like the other lads so I feel good.

“We’ve still got a few weeks left in pre-season so hopefully I can keep going on and on.”

Source: DSG

