 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Henderson denies Liverpool lack leadership

13 July 2017 05:36
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson insists that he's not the only leader in the team, and that other experienced players also take on that role in his absense.

“It’s not only my role, but a lot of the other senior lads will be driving the team forward and we will be expecting that in every training session, every game,” he said, after playing his first game since a heel injury in February.

 “We’ve got a good set of lads who want to work hard. I’m sure we will work very hard over the next few weeks and that we will be ready for the first game of the season.”

The 27-year-old midfielder played the first 45 minutes of the Reds' friendy at Tranmere Rovers, which they won comfortably 4-0.

Source: DSG

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.