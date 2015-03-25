Henderson denies Liverpool lack leadership





“It’s not only my role, but a lot of the other senior lads will be driving the team forward and we will be expecting that in every training session, every game,” he said, after playing his first game since a heel injury in February.





“We’ve got a good set of lads who want to work hard. I’m sure we will work very hard over the next few weeks and that we will be ready for the first game of the season.”





The 27-year-old midfielder played the first 45 minutes of the Reds' friendy at Tranmere Rovers, which they won comfortably 4-0.





Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson insists that he's not the only leader in the team, and that other experienced players also take on that role in his absense.

Source: DSG

