James McClean sent the Republic of Ireland into a World Cup play-off as Wales’ hopes of qualification were ended by a 1-0 defeat in Cardiff.

Wales lost for only the second time in 22 qualifiers as the absence of star man Gareth Bale came back to haunt them.

The decisive moment came in the 57th minute when Wales skipper Ashley Williams lost possession on the edge of his penalty area and Jeff Hendrick crossed for McClean to sweep home his fourth goal of the campaign.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

